Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 98,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,883. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

