Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.78.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

