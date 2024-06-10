Humankind Investments LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

PGR stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $212.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

