Humankind Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 296,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 61,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,026,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,047,000 after buying an additional 313,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

Danaher stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.08. 3,626,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.