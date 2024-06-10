Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

