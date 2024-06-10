Humankind Investments LLC Has $759,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

