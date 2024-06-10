Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 351,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 505,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $136.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,291 shares of company stock worth $4,318,493. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

