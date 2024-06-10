Humankind Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 207.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IBB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.72. 844,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,277. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.