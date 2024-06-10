Humankind Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 96,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. 12,195,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

