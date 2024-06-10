Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. 19,597,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,744,316. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

