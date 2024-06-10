Humankind Investments LLC Sells 459 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,468,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $432.34 and a 12 month high of $856.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.