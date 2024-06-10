Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Hut 8 stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at $18,191,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

