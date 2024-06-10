HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.32. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 172,279 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at $196,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

