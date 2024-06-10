ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.750-15.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.30.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $319.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

