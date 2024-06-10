Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 5.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.10. 389,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,113,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,434 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

