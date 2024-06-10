Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 93,945 shares.The stock last traded at $124.17 and had previously closed at $126.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Motco bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

