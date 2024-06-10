Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,803 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $56,208.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 3,100 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 1,799 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,841.08.

On Friday, May 17th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPOF

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.