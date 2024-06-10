Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 251,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,299. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 776.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

