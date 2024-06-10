Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells 599 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atkore Stock Down 0.7 %

Atkore stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atkore by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Atkore by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.