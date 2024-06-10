Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $423,279.10 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:S opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

