Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $423,279.10 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:S opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
