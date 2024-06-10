Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 276 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dennis Cho sold 230 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $7,709.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dennis Cho sold 93 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $3,217.80.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

