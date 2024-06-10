Insider Selling: United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $1,675,977.72 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

PRKS opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

