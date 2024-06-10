Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.83. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.