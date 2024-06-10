Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.64. 9,133,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 47,417,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

