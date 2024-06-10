Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

