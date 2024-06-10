Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 298,417 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 298,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 37.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FMC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FMC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,003. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

