Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,756 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock makes up about 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,121,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 378,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Shutterstock by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,906 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $320,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.61. 168,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,845. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

