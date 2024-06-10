Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $36.93 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 251,471 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250,621. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

