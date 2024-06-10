Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 854,656 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,656 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 26.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,097 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 527,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.69. 1,478,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

