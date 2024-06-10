Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.03 on Monday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.