Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.64

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 21234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.