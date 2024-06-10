Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.64

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 21234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

