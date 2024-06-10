Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $690.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

