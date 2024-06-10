Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,488,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,221,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

