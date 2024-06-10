Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 830,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 371,670 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

