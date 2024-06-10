IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,982,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

