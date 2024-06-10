iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.