iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.92

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 291051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 371,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

