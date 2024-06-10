iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.94

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 314286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $611.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

