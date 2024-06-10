iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. 3,592,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,206,171. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

