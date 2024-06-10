iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,266,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $14,919,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $10,200,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $63.75. 95,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.