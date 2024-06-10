iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lessened by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. 4,061,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,538,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.