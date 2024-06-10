iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.92

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.92 and last traded at $168.84, with a volume of 1002351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.