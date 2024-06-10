iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.25

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 62650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

