iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.77

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.77 and last traded at $103.67, with a volume of 201344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.24.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

