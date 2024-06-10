iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

