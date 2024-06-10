Jefferies Financial Group Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,274 shares of company stock worth $1,285,046. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
