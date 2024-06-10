JMP Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $150.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.93.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $5,989,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,458,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,198,273 shares of company stock valued at $126,840,290. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.