JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,241.38%.
Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.
