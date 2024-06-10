Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Lowered by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 0.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Kenvue by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.39. 17,923,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,336,176. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

