Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 289,808 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 289,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,453,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFAE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 511,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,037. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

